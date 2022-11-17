UVA shooting victim Michael Hollins Jr. to "begin to take some steps today," says family

Michael Hollins Jr., one of the five University of Virginia students shot on a bus Sunday night, is "progressing positively" according to a close family friend.

Credit: Joe Gipson

Hollins and fellow student Marlee Morgan were taken to the hospital Sunday after a fellow student allegedly opened fire onboard a charter bus as they returned from seeing a play in Washington, D.C. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were killed in the shooting.

"Mike is doing better today. He is in intermediate care," said a close family friend in a statement. "He will hopefully begin to take some steps today."

Credit: Joe Gipson

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is facing three counts of second-degree murder and firearms charges in connection with the brutal killings. Jones Jr. will also face two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges in the shooting of Hollins and Morgan.