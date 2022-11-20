UVA community honors football players killed during on-campus shooting

Gospel music and the sound of choirs helped move an emotion memorial inside the John Paul Jones Arena for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry, the three football players who were shot and killed by an alleged gunman after a school field trip last weekend.

University of Virginia football player, Justin Duenkel opened the ceremony with a prayer.

"I pray for D'Sean, Devin and Lavel," he said.

Three sons, brothers, teammates and friends whose lives were cut short on the night of November 13th.

"It changed our world," said UVA's president, Jim Ryan.

Athletics director, Dr. Carla Williams shared a few words at the memorial.

"This tragedy has pushed me to my limit, but God is faithful," said Dr. Williams.

Grammy award winning singer, Cece Winans performed 'Goodness of God' in an arena filled with over 9,000 people.

A number of UVA football players got the chance to share some favorite memories with Lavel, Devin and D'Sean.

From moments on the field, classroom and off campus. The ups, the down. The good and bad. Memories they say they will cherish forever.

It was also a time for reflection for some of the players.

"Words cannot describe the way I have felt," said player, Will Betteridge.

Students who attended the memorial say it was moving and also.

Head football coach, Tony Elliot left the arena with some words to get them through the days to come.

"I am confident that all three are rejoicing in paradise speaking good things on behalf of each of us. To everyone here I say, we will turn today's tragedy into tomorrow's triumph"

The university also honored Marlee Morgan and Mike Hollins Jr. who were injured in the shooting.

"We are grateful for the recovery of Marlee and Mike," said Dr. Williams.

The family of Hollins Jr. tells us he is getting better by the day. Mike is also a football player here at UVA.

Mike Hollins Jr. and his Mother. (Credit: Joe Gipson)

Authorities say the students were shot late last Sunday night as they returned to campus after traveling to D.C. by chartered bus to watch a play at the Atlas Performing Arts Center.

According to investigators, once the chartered bus arrived at a parking lot on UVA's campus Sunday night, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student and former member of the football team who was on the trip, began shooting students on the bus.

UVA Shooting: Prosecutors say accused gunman Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. targeted victims

Jones, 23, faces second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the shooting, which set off a manhunt and 12-hour campus lockdown before Jones was apprehended in suburban Richmond. Jones is being held without bond.

A witness told police the gunman targeted specific victims, shooting one as he slept, a prosecutor said Wednesday at Jones’ first court appearance. Neither Jones nor his attorney addressed the charges in court.