Robinson Trust sidewalk project leaves lasting impact on Vienna community

If you walk by too quickly - you might miss it.

Stamped on some of the sidewalks in Vienna, Virginia is the Robinson Trust.

Sidewalks are something we may take for granted, but in this Fairfax County town of 17,000 residents, the sidewalks have a special meaning.

Maud Robinson was a Vienna council member for many years, married to Charles Robinson, who served as town mayor from 1976 to 2000.

Maud passed away in 2019 at age 96 and left the place and town she loved a generous gift.

$7 million was given to the town of Vienna from her estate, only to be used to create sidewalks.

"She and Charlie walked all over town, and they wanted everybody, all ages, all abilities, to walk safely all over town," said Mayor Linda Colbert. "They had no children and they really always felt like the town was their family."

The sidewalk project is ending this year. It has to.

The $7 million came with stipulations, one of them being that the work be completed by this December or the rest of the money - which has now grown to $9 million through smart investments - would be bequeathed to Charlie's alma mater, UVA.

Before-and-after photos show the changes over the last few years.

Five miles of sidewalk have been installed, thanks to Maud's generosity.

"We never would have been able to do this. It would have taken decades to get done what we have done with the Trust," Mayor Colbert said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

For some in the community, the sidewalks and construction have been a bit of a challenge - but for most, a blessing.

FOX 5 caught up with Marco on his usual 3-mile walk. He's lived in Vienna for 44 years.

"It's great you don't have to go from one side of the street to the other anymore," he said. "We are grateful for the changes."

Kathy Feidler was out walking her Westie.

"I work at the elementary school up there. My kids all went to the elementary school and walking to school was rough sometimes," she said. "What a great legacy to have given something like this to the community, because it really does make a difference."

Mayor Colbert said they have chosen the remainder of the streets to have sidewalks and added that the council is working on approving them.

The town also changed zoning ordinances so that builders must put in sidewalks when they build new homes.