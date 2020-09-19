UVA reports 11 new COVID cases in dorms after return to school
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - College campuses across the country have emerged as the new hotspots for COVID-19, and the University of Virginia is among the affected schools.
The university disclosed 11 new coronavirus cases in its residence halls Saturday:
The school says students who tested positive, as well as their roommates, are now in quarantine housing.
In-person instruction began Sept. 8 at the school, but many students were living on campus before then.
Virginia's coronavirus cases are modest compared to many other schools that have reported triple or four-digit cases since students returned to campus.
Some of those schools, including the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, have reversed course on in-person classes this fall following outbreaks.