Utility company says their equipment not to blame for Baltimore explosion that left two dead

Baltimore Gas and Electric says their equipment was not to blame for an explosion that left two people dead.

The explosion happened Monday and destroyed three row houses on Labyrinth Road in northwest Baltimore. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man’s body was removed from the debris early the next morning. Several people were also hospitalized.

"BGE has found that all of its equipment—gas mains, gas service pipes and gas meters, as well as electric equipment—has been operating safely and was not the cause of the natural gas explosion that occurred Aug. 10," the utility company said in a statement Thursday.

The utility company says investigators are examining customer-owned gas piping and appliances.