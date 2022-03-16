USPS offering reward of $50K after 2 suspects robbed mail carrier in New Carrollton

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information on the robbery of a USPS mail carrier earlier this month.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

USPS officials say the incident happened on March 8 around 2:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Apartments located at 5289 85th Avenue in New Carrollton.

During the incident, the two subjects approached the letter carrier while implying of a weapon, and obtained USPS property before fleeing the area.

Both suspects are described as Black males, approximately 6' tall, with thin builds and medium complexions in their late teens or early 20s.

PHOTO: USPS

Both suspects wore full black ski masks. The first suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and black sneakers with white and red soles. The second suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and black sneakers.

READ MORE: Former University of Maryland employee indicted for allegedly stealing over $1 million

These suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information regarding this robbery or knowledge of anyone in possession of USPS property should contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement"), reference case number 3687617.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

All information will be kept strictly confidential. Armed robbery of a USPS employee is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.