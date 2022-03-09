Former University of Maryland employee indicted for allegedly stealing over $1 million

A former University of Maryland employee has been indicted in Prince George's County on two counts of theft.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced Wednesday that Lisa Schuetz, of Severn, Maryland engaged in a scheme to allegedly defraud the university of $1,134,887.66.

A spokesperson for the university said Schuetz worked as a director in UMD's Mechanical Engineering Department from May 2001 to May 2020, however, Prince George's Co. officials say she began to abuse her official position and purchasing authority between 2016 and 2020.

COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 14: An aerial view of the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Maryland on November 14, 2009. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) Expand

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

"The charges that Ms. Schuetz is facing are serious," Braveboy said. "Financial crimes can have devastating consequences, and we will continue to take strong action to investigate and prosecute Ms. Schuetz. "I want to thank the University of Maryland Police Department for their hard work on this case and for working with my Public Integrity Unit to bring this investigation to this point."

If convicted, Schuetz faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.