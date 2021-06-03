USPS employee zip-tied during robbery; DC police searching for vehicle involved

D.C. Police are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle in connection to a robbery involving a US Postal employee who was zip-tied on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue NW around 5:50 p.m.

The USPS employee says two suspects climbed into his postal truck as he was unloading mail, demanding money.

When the victim told the suspects he wasn't carrying money, one of the suspects reportedly punched the victim in the stomach and told him to lay on the ground.

The victim says that's when his hands were zip-tied behind his back and the suspect took his wallet out of the victim's pocket. The wallet was found in the truck with no property missing.

The USPS employee says he saw the suspects fleeing the scene in a silver 4-door sedan in the alley towards the 1700 block of K Street NW and heading westbound on K Street.

PHOTO: MPD

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to MPD's text tip line at 50411.