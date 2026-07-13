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Victim killed in DC shooting identified as Laurel man

By
News
Published July 13, 2026 9:03 AM EDT
Published July 13, 2026 9:03 AM EDT

The Brief

    • The victim killed in a weekend shooting in northeast Washington has been identified as a man from Laurel.
    • Police say they found 27‑year‑old Aaron Brown in an alleyway suffering from a gunshot wound.
    • A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered in the case.

WASHINGTON - The victim killed in a weekend shooting in northeast Washington has been identified as a man from Laurel, authorities say.

What we know:

Police say they found 27‑year‑old Aaron Brown in an alleyway in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday suffering from a gunshot wound. Brown died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (202) 727‑9099 or text the department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered in the case.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department.  

NewsWashington, D.C.D.C. Crime