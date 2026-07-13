Victim killed in DC shooting identified as Laurel man

The Brief The victim killed in a weekend shooting in northeast Washington has been identified as a man from Laurel. Police say they found 27‑year‑old Aaron Brown in an alleyway suffering from a gunshot wound. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered in the case.



The victim killed in a weekend shooting in northeast Washington has been identified as a man from Laurel, authorities say.

What we know:

Police say they found 27‑year‑old Aaron Brown in an alleyway in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday suffering from a gunshot wound. Brown died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (202) 727‑9099 or text the department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered in the case.