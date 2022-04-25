USPS announces plans to adjust delivery standards

Delivery windows for first-class packages sent through the U.S. Postal Service may expand.

USPS estimates 32% of first-class packages will have a delivery window that will be extended one to two days longer.

First-class packages are typically those that are one pound or less.

The changes are part of the Postal Service’s plans to improve reliability and consistency while trying to cut costs.

USPS says it’s going to shift some operations towards its ground transportation network as opposed to flying on contractors for air service, which can lead to delays they can’t control, but blame they receive.

"Overall, the agency is moving more of its delivery network to its ground network that it owns, so trucks that are in its fleet as opposed to contracting that delivery out to airlines," said Jory Heckman, a reporter for the Federal News Network who covers all things Postal Service. "And one of the problems that the Postal Service experiences is that contracted airline service is going to be more expensive and, in the agency's words, ‘less reliable’ when there are airline delays. USPS is still on the hook to make sure those packages are delivered on time."

He says by extending the window of what’s considered on-time, USPS hopes to help customers feel the service is more reliable.

"That’s what the USPS really comes down to here, is saying that what the standard is going to be slower, but it’s going to be more consistent. It’s going to be reliable. When they say that something is going to arrive in a certain window of time, that it’s going to happen," Heckman said.

The Postal Regulatory Commission did issue a non-binding report last fall questioning whether this move would improve the overall financial picture of the Postal Service.

The Postmaster General told Heckman, a few weeks ago, that this move is one of many to try and improve the long-term stability of the agency.

Heckman says there was some concern about rural customers being disproportionately impacted. Prescription drugs and smaller electronics could be affected for those customers.

FOX 5 reached out to CVS to see if they had any concerns, and they said they sent all medications through priority mail, which is not impacted by the service change.