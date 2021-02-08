Maryland lawmakers urge USPS officials to fix to fix mail delivery problems

Maryland lawmakers are urging leaders of the United States Postal Service to fix mail delivery problems they say continue to plague the USPS well after the holiday rush has ended.

In a letter Friday, the full Maryland congressional delegation -- including U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Andy Harris, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin and David Trone -- pushed for USPS officials to investigate and resolve what they are calling widespread delivery delays.

"Packages have been delayed while mail has been delivered to the wrong addresses or not delivered at all," the letter from the congressional delegation said. "These problems have not subsided since the end of the holiday season. In fact, we have heard increasingly urgent stories from more and more constituents throughout the past month."

The delegation says the problems are contributing to late fees after bills are being delayed and are causing the hold up of checks and economic stimulus payments. The delegation also said delays delivering pharmaceuticals is having a devastating effect on patient care.

