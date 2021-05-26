Capitol police officer involved in crash on motorcycle; road closures in effect

A U.S. Capitol Police officer was involved in a traffic accident on a motorcycle and airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, according to USCP's Twitter.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at Washington Avenue and C St. SW.

USCP says the driver of the other vehicle, a white van, stayed on the scene. That driver is being arrested for driving without a valid permit.

USCP says this does not appear to be tied to terrorism and there is no threat to Congress or the Capitol Complex at this time.

The following road closures are in effect due to the crash:

- Washington Avenue between 2nd and D Streets SW

- On-ramp to I-395 off of Washington Avenue SW

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.