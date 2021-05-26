Biggest drug bust in Loudoun County history linked to Sinaloa Cartel, cops say

The Loudoun County sheriff’s office on Wednesday announced that with the help of multiple federal agencies, they’d executed the largest drug bust in county history.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Attorney’s office assisted in nabbing $6.5 million in drugs, guns and cash linked to Mexico’s notorious Sinaloa Cartel.

The campaign – which was conducted under the banner of Operation Angels Envy - reportedly began in 2017, and concluded in February 2020.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators seized 50 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of fentanyl, one kilogram of heroin, six pounds of marijuana, 150 grams of crack cocaine, 100 fentanyl pills, seven firearms – including one assault rifle, and $1.4 million in cash in Loudoun County.

They say Operation Angels Envy led to takedowns of seven drug trafficking organizations in the D.C. area, as well as their Los Angeles-based transportation network.

The investigation also led to takedowns in California, Missouri, Ohio, New England and New York.

Operation Angels Envy also had a far-reaching impact throughout the DMV.

Operation Angels Envy culminated in one of the largest cumulative takedowns in the area – with 33 individuals charged, and seizure totals of 473 pounds of methamphetamine, 42 kilograms of fentanyl, nine kilograms of heroin, 129 kilograms of cocaine, 5,100 pounds of other drugs, over $5.3M in US Currency, 114 firearms (many of which were assault-style weapons), and over $700,000 in jewelry and vehicles.