The Brief The Thunderbirds fly over the National Mall Friday. Seven jets performed a photoshoot formation, with a C-17 joining. The flyover previews this weekend’s Joint Base Andrews Air Show.



The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the Thunderbirds, performed a flyover of the National Mall on Friday morning as part of a planned photoshoot formation.

Seven aircraft participated, including six in formation and a seventh trailing to capture imagery of Washington landmarks.

The team was also joined by a C-17 for an additional pass.

USAF Thunderbirds flyover National Mall

The flyover is part of preparations for the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show, which takes place Saturday and Sunday.

The Thunderbirds are operating out of Joint Base Andrews and have coordinated closely with the FAA to ensure safety and public awareness.