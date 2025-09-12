Joint Base Andrews Air Show takes off this weekend

article

The Brief The Joint Base Andrews Air Show is back this year on September 13 and 14. It will feature the Thunderbirds and Golden Knights. Sunday's performances will be streamed LIVE on FOX LOCAL.



The Joint Base Andrews Air Show is back for 2025 on September 13 and 14.

The show will feature aerial acrobatics and patriotic displays at the Joint Base Andrews in Camp Springs, Maryland. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Golden Knights will both be featured in the displays.

Ahead of the event, the Thunderbirds performed a flyover of the National Mall on Friday morning as part of a planned photoshoot formation. Seven aircraft participated, including six in formation and a seventh trailing to capture imagery of Washington landmarks. The team was also joined by a C-17 for an additional pass.

Tickets, timing and parking

What we know:

General admission to the event is free. Tickets for the Air Show VIP Experience are available for purchase here.

Gates open at 9:00 a.m.

Attendees can park at Northwest Stadium and take shuttle buses to Joint Base Andrews from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. The last return bus from Joint Base Andrews to Northwest Stadium will depart at 5 p.m.

How to watch the Joint Base Andrews Air Show

What you can do:

FOX 5 DC will be live from the Joint Base Andrews Air Show all day Sunday, streaming live on FOX LOCAL.

FOX 5 DC is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 5 DC locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE.

Here’s how to download the FOX LOCAL mobile app:

FOX LOCAL is now available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store. Click here to download.

FOX LOCAL is also available for Android users in the Google Play Store. Click here to download.