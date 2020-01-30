US State Department issues warning against traveling to China amid coronavirus outbreak

The United States State Department issued the highest travel advisory level on Thursday warning against traveling to China amid the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 200 people so far.

The State Department’s level 4 travel advisory said, “Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China.”

The advisory cited the World Health Organization’s determination on Thursday that the rapidly spreading outbreak constitutes a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern.”

“Travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice. Commercial carriers have reduced or suspended routes to and from China,” the advisory said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.