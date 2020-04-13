US sailor on coronavirus-stricken Navy ship dies from virus-related complications, officials say

article

A U.S. sailor who was admitted to the intensive care unit at a Navy hospital in Guam after contracting the coronavirus has died, Navy officials said Monday.

The sailor, who was admitted into the ICU on April 9, died Monday from COVID-related complications at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam.

The sailor is the the first active-duty service member to die from Covid-19. The Navy is witholding the sailor's name until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt has now been in Guam for over 2 weeks since first docking on March 27. The stop was only supposed to last a week.

As of Sunday, 585 sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier have now tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Navy. Nearly 4,000 sailors have been moved ashore in Guam leaving roughly 800 to keep watch over 2 nuclear reactors, jets, missiles and bombs on board.

