US Park Police officer assaulted in Southwest DC

Officials say a U.S. Park Police officer was assaulted by an "illegal vendor" in Southwest D.C. Friday evening.

What we know:

Sometime around 5:00 p.m. in the area of 12th and Jefferson Street in Southwest D.C., officials say a USPP officer contacted a suspected illegal vendor. The suspect assaulted the USPP officer before attempting to flee on foot.

The suspect was apprehended near the Smithsonian Metro and was arrested and will be charged with assaulting a police officer.

The backstory:

Federal officers. including U.S. Park Police and National Guard members, have been deployed across several high-profile areas of Washington, D.C.

Homeland Security Investigations agents have been patrolling the U Street corridor, while Drug Enforcement Administration officers have been stationed on the National Mall with Guard members nearby. DEA agents have also joined Metropolitan Police Department patrols in the Navy Yard neighborhood, and FBI agents have been spotted along Massachusetts Avenue.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Friday that more than 120 arrests have been made in the District since President Donald Trump’s federal takeover began.

In a post on X, Patel said federal agents assisted with 18 additional arrests Thursday night, seizing illegal drugs and eight firearms. Among those arrested, one individual was wanted for murder and another for rape.

"The good cops are getting the job done," Patel wrote.