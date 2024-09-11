US officials warn of continued terror threats on 9/11 anniversary

article

On the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, current and former federal officials are cautioning that the U.S. must remain vigilant to prevent future threats.

Despite significant improvements in airport security and the dismantling of terror networks, officials stress that risks still exist.

Former FBI officials told FOX 5 that while the country has made strides in counterterrorism efforts, illegal crossings at the southern U.S. border are a growing concern.

Security experts warn that individuals entering the U.S. may not be properly vetted, raising the possibility that some could be on terror watch lists.

"We know that we have millions of people inside of our own country from all over the world, and we have no idea who they are or what their intentions are," said former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. "The heightened terror risk inside of whether it’s Canada or the United States is very, very real."

As Congress returns to Capitol Hill, one of the key funding bills awaiting approval is for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The department was established after 9/11 to focus on preventing terror attacks on U.S. soil.