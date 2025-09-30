The Brief The shutdown would impact 1,333,030 active duty members and 766,336 members of the National Guard and reserve components. Nearly one in four service members has trouble putting food on the table. Legislation has been introduced to continue paying service members during government shutdowns, but it has stalled in Congress.



During a government shutdown, members of the United States military, including active duty, National Guard, and reserve members, are not paid but must continue to report for duty to carry out their assigned responsibilities. Members of the Coast Guard are also not paid during the shutdown.

What is a government shutdown?

A government shutdown happens when Congress doesn’t pass legislation either temporarily or more permanently funding the government, and such a measure isn’t signed by the president.

In March, the Pay our Troops Act of 2025 was introduced by Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., to continue appropriations for pay and allowances for members of the armed forces.

If passed, the Pay Our Troops Act of 2026 would guarantee pay and allowances for:

Active-duty service members, including members of the Coast Guard and Reserve Components;

Civilian personnel at the Department of War and Department of Homeland Security (for the Coast Guard) who directly support service members; and

Contractors providing mission-essential support to service members

The legislation will not pass in time as the House is out of session until Oct. 7.

"As a former Navy helicopter pilot, wife of a veteran and mom of a service member, I know firsthand the sacrifices military families make every single day," said Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va. "The last thing they should face is financial uncertainty caused by partisan gridlock."

According to an analysis by Blue Star Families and the Defense Department, one in three military families has less than $3,000 in savings and it's estimated that nearly one in four service members has trouble putting food on the table.

Active duty military strength by service as of June 30, 2025:

Army: 452,823

Navy: 337,209

Marine Corps: 170,201

Air Force: 321,211

Space Force: 9,897

Coast Guard: 41,689

Total Active Duty Strength — 1,333,030

Reserve component strength by service as of June 30, 2025:

Army National Guard: 328,084

Army Reserve: 170,601

Navy Reserve: 58,054

Marine Corps Reserve: 33,245

Air National Guard: 104,376

Air Force Reserve: 50,594

Coast Guard Reserve: 5,274

Public Health Service Reserve: 84

Total Reserve Component Strength — 766,336

How is the Department of Veterans Affairs impacted by a government shutdown?

There is no impact on veterans' healthcare during a government shutdown, but some services would not be available.

"In the case of a government shutdown, there would be no impact on Veteran health care; burials would continue at VA national cemeteries; VA would continue to process and deliver all benefits to Veterans – including compensation, pension, education, and housing benefits; and the Board would continue to process appeals. However, we would not be able to conduct outreach to Veterans, our public-facing regional offices would be closed, and many regular operations – such as career counseling, transition assistance, and cemetery grounds maintenance – would not be available." — Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs

VA services not impacted by the shutdown

VA Medical Centers, Outpatient Clinics, and Vet Centers will be open as usual and providing all services.

VA benefits will continue to be processed and delivered, including compensation, pension, education, and housing benefits.

Burials will continue at VA national cemeteries. Applications for headstones, markers, and burial benefits processing will continue.

The Board of Veterans’ Appeals will continue decisions on Veterans’ cases.

Call Centers: VA’s primary call center ( 1-800-MyVA411 ) and the Veterans Crisis Line (Dial 988 , Press 1) will remain open 24/7. The VA Benefit Hotline (1-800-827-1000) will be available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.

Suicide prevention programs, homelessness services, and caregiver support will continue.

VA services impacted during the shutdown

VA will cease providing transition program assistance and career counseling.

Call Centers: VA’s GI Bill (1-888-GIBILL-1) and National Cemetery Applicant Assistance (1-800-697-6947) hotlines will be closed.

VA benefits regional offices will be closed.

Public Affairs and outreach to Veterans will cease, including social media, VetResources emails, and responses to press inquiries.

No grounds maintenance or placement of permanent headstones at VA cemeteries.

Applications for pre-need burial at VA cemeteries will not be processed.

No printing of new Presidential Memorial Certificates.

No outreach to state, county, tribal, municipal, faith-based, and community-based partners by VA Central Office.

