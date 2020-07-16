US Marshals offering $5K for help finding escaped Virginia killer, DC robber

article

The U.S. Marshals service is joining the hunt for a pair of violent felons who escaped from juvenile detention facility near Richmond on Monday.

The Marshals are offering $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Rashad Williams, 18, of D.C. and Jabar Taylor, 20, of Spotsylvania County.

Taylor was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault, while Williams was serving time for robbery and malicious wounding.

Two people – both employees who worked at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County – have already been arrested in connection with the escape.

According to U.S. Marshals the pair has known ties to Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Delaware, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and New York. They also have ties to North Carolina.

If you have information that might lead police to the escapees, call Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445, or 911.