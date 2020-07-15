Second Virginia juvenile corrections worker charged in connection with violent felons’ escape plot

Virginia State Police have arrested a second employee at a juvenile corrections facility near Richmond after he allegedly gave a cell phone to violent offenders who escaped Monday.

They charged Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center worker Darren Briggs, 42, of Lawrenceville, Va. with one count of providing a cell phone to prisoner.

The escapees – 20-year-old Jabar Taylor of DC and 18-year-old Rashad Williams of Spotsylvania County – are still on the loose.

Briggs is the second employee at Bon Air to be arrested.

On Tuesday, they charged 23-year-old Destiny Harris of Chesterfield County with two counts of aiding with the escape of a juvenile.

Taylor was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault, while Williams was serving time for robbery and malicious wounding.

Williams is an African-American, who stands 5-foot-7 and weighs 140 pounds. Taylor is an African-American, who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 138 pounds.

If you have information that might lead police to the escapees, call Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445, or 911.

