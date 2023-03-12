US government bomb detecting canines find forever homes during Virginia adoption event

Dozens of retired U.S. government explosive detection dogs have found their forever homes on Saturday thanks to an adoption event in Virginia.

The U.S Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service held the adoption event for 24 canine warriors retiring from the State Department’s explosives-detection canine program.

About 150 people showed up to the event, and cars lined up for hours prior to get in to see the pups betting their best paws forward to get adopted.

The event was a massive success, as all 24 canines found their forever homes in less than two hours.

"Today’s adoption event was a huge success," said Diplomatic Security Service Special Agent Patrick Mitchell. "When our canine partners are ready for retirement, the Diplomatic Security Service does whatever it can to ensure these four-legged warriors are adopted and have the chance to relax and enjoy life after their years of service keeping U.S. diplomats safe."