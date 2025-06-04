US Capitol Police union blasts department's pick for new chief: 'He fails to meet the standard'

The Brief The union that represents the U.S. Capitol Police is blasting the department's selection for a new chief. The department has named Assistant Chief Sean Gallagher as the interim chief. The union says that he "fails to meet the standard of trust and integrity required" to run the department.



The newly-retired chief of the U.S. Capitol Police Department is hitting back at the department’s police union, telling FOX 5 that the group has launched what he calls a "hatchet job" on the man who’s been selected to replace him on an interim basis.

The USCP's union is the United States Capitol Police Labor Committee, and in a blistering statement, they said they were "astounded" by the department's selection for its new chief.

Now, they’re calling on the Capitol Police Board to immediately reverse its decision to name Assistant Chief Sean Gallagher as the interim chief of the U.S. Capitol Police Department.

What they're saying:

The union chairman said about Gallagher that he "fails to meet the standard of trust and integrity required" to run the department.

The union has pointed to the interim chief having previously been investigated for taking overtime pay he wasn’t entitled to, and they’ve questioned his leadership role during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

But former Chief Tom Manger, who retired just last week, says he’s disappointed at the union’s move and that Gallagher would be a good chief.

"I know that Sean has worked very closely with the Union over the past four years to try and make sure they’re heard and that we’re able to work together on issues, so this comes as a surprise to me because Sean certainly does not deserve this kind of treatment," Manger said.

What's next:

The final decision is up to the Capitol Police Board, made up of the Sergeant At Arms of the House and Senate and the Capitol Architect.

FOX 5 has reached out to both the United States Capitol Police and the Labor Committee for comment. We have not yet received a response.