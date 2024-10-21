US Capitol complex evacuation drill planned for Monday

Authorities say they are holding a planned evacuation drill Monday on the ground of the U.S. Capitol complex.

U.S. Capitol Police issued an alert over the weekend and again on Monday morning.

"This morning, at approximately 10:00 am, we will have a campus-wide evacuation exercise. The routine drill is in coordination with our Legislative Branch partners," they posted on X. "Expect temporary street closures to include Constitution Avenue, Independence Avenue, and D Street, NE."