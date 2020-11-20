US Capitol Christmas Tree arrives in DC for 2020 holiday season

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree has arrived!

Known as 'The People's Tree,' the 55-foot-tall Engelmann Spruce will be displayed on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building through the holiday season.

The tree was harvested from the Uncompahgre National Forest in Colorado earlier in November and was driven 2,000 miles to Washington, D.C.

This year marks the 56th anniversary of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree program. This year's tree will be decorated with handmade ornaments created by Coloradans.