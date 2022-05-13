US Army soldier from Spotsylvania County killed in motorcycle crash
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class James Segrue was killed Thursday in an early morning motorcycle crash in Virginia.
U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class James Segrue (Joint Base Langley-Eustis)
39-year-old Segrue, who was from Spotsylvania County, died after his motorcycle crashed into an embankment near Courthouse Road and Anna Point Lane in the Mineral area around 1 a.m.
Authorities say Segrue died at the scene.
Investigators say speed and alcohol were a factor in the crash.
