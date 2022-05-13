US Army soldier from Spotsylvania County killed in motorcycle crash

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class James Segrue was killed Thursday in an early morning motorcycle crash in Virginia.

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class James Segrue (Joint Base Langley-Eustis)

39-year-old Segrue, who was from Spotsylvania County, died after his motorcycle crashed into an embankment near Courthouse Road and Anna Point Lane in the Mineral area around 1 a.m.

Authorities say Segrue died at the scene.

Investigators say speed and alcohol were a factor in the crash.