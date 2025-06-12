US Army marks 250 years, honoring tradition and service

The U.S. Army is celebrating its 250th birthday this weekend, reflecting on its history and the traditions defended by the men and women in uniform.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez visited Arlington National Cemetery for an inside look at how soldiers continue long-standing traditions.

Honoring Army heritage

What we know:

Arlington National Cemetery, one of the most visited locations the Army is responsible for, serves as a reminder of the branch’s legacy. Millions visit each year, witnessing traditions that have endured for centuries.

From the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to wreath-laying ceremonies and horse-drawn carriages at state funerals, these customs are practiced to achieve perfection.

Soldiers reflect on service

The Army’s youngest service members are carrying these traditions into the modern day, ensuring they remain a part of the Army’s identity.

Events continue throughout the weekend, offering the public a chance to participate in the Army’s 250-year legacy celebration.

