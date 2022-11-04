UPS holding 'Brown Friday' hiring events for holiday season in DC area

As UPS prepares for a busy holiday season, hiring events will take place this weekend in the D.C. area to recruit drivers and warehouse workers.

The event is called Brown Friday and will take place in Landover, Springfield, Laurel, Gaithersburg and Chantilly on Nov. 4 and 5.

Here are the jobs UPS is hiring for:

Warehouse Workers: Sort, load and unload packages to make sure every item gets where it needs to go. No experience is necessary.

Seasonal Driver Helpers: Ride alongside the driver in the same truck and help them to deliver packages on their route. A driver’s license is not required for this position.

Package Delivery Drivers: Drive the delivery truck and bring packages to customers. A CDL is not required for this position and training will be provided.

CDL Drivers: Local and long-haul drivers move packages between different warehouses and hubs. UPS takes care of all fuel, insurance and maintenance.

Seasonal Personal Vehicle Drivers: Deliver packages using your own vehicle. UPS provides mileage reimbursement, and in some locations, a phone stipend may also be available.

Seasonal Vehicle Drivers: Deliver packages using a UPS-provided rental vehicle. In some locations, a phone stipend may be available.

Here are the local Brown Friday events taking place this weekend:

Friday, Nov. 4

Landover

8440 Ardwick Ardmore Road

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Springfield

8200 Alban Road

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Laurel

14841 Sweitzer Ln

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gaithersburg

9401 Gaither Rd

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Springfield

8200 Alban Road

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Laurel

14841 Sweitzer Ln

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chantilly

4455 Stonecroft Blvd

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To register for a Brown Friday event, click here.