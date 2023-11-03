UPS hiring in DC, MD, and VA for seasonal worker jobs to help with holiday rush

UPS plans to hire hundreds of seasonal workers in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areas to help with the holiday rush.

As part of a tentative five-year contract agreement with the Teamsters union approved last month that included a bump up in pay and other benefits for part-time and full-time workers, seasonal package drivers will start with hourly pay of $23, while package handlers will get $21 for the holiday period.

The company says most applicants at hiring events in the D.C. region will have a job offer in less than 20 minutes.

The company is holding these two 'UPS Brown Friday' hiring events on Friday and Saturday:

Friday, Nov. 3 | 9:30am – 3:30pm

3901 Vero Road Halethorpe, MD 21227

14841 Sweitzer Lane Laurel, MD 20707

8440 Ardwick Ardmore Road Landover, MD 20785

8200 Alban Road Springfield, VA 22150

4455 Stonecroft Boulevard Chantilly, VA 20151

Saturday, Nov. 4 | 8:00am – 12:30pm

8200 Alban Road Springfield, VA 22150

14841 Sweitzer Lane Laurel, MD 20707

8440 Ardwick Ardmore Road Landover, MD 20785

The company plans to hire more than 100,000 workers across the country for the holiday season.

UPS promotes seasonal jobs as positions that can lead to year-round employment. Nearly 50,000 seasonal employees have earned permanent positions over the past two years, UPS said.

Virtual hiring information sessions will also be held if you are unable to attend an in-person event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report