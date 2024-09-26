UPS hiring 125,000 seasonal workers, including these positions in DMV

The United Parcel Service wants to hire over 125,000 seasonal workers to help with the holiday rush this season.

Seasonal package drivers will start with an hourly pay of $23, while package handlers will get $21 for the holiday period.

Holiday season volumes at UPS usually start going up in October and remain high into January.

While online shopping has slowed from the height of the pandemic, shipping volumes are expected to build later in the season to double of what would be expected on a normal day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report