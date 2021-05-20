UPS adding jobs, hiring 150 new employees in DC area

United Parcel Service expects to hire over 150 new employees in the Washington D.C. area.

Officials say the jobs will be based out of their Burtonsville location and are permanent, part-time package handling positions. The part-time positions are available on multiple shifts, officials say, and offer health care, pension and tuition benefits.

The company says over 56 percent of UPS's current drivers and management were originally hired for part-time package handler jobs.