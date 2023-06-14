Upper Marlboro middle school teacher charged with solicitation of a minor, police say

An Upper Marlboro middle school teacher has been charged after trying to get a female student to send him inappropriate photos of herself, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Police say 33-year-old Jose Zuniga Orellana, a teacher at James Madison Middle School, is accused of making inappropriate comments to a student and asking her to send him pictures of herself.

The student did not comply with that request and reported Orellana to police on Tuesday, June 13. He was taken into custody and charged with solicitation of a minor.



At this time, detectives have not discovered any additional victims at the school but urge anyone with information related to this case to call 301-772-4930 or contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app.