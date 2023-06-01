Upgrades, improvements continue at National Mall

One of the most popular places for tourist and residents to visit in the nation's capital is undergoing major upgrades.

The National Mall, which will soon see an influx of visitors for summer, will have some new attractions for guests to experience.

The new U.S. Park Police Horse Stables and Education Center on the National Mall will open to the public later this month. The new facility will house the department's Mounted Unit and will provide visitors an opportunity to learn about the horses and their history.

The Constitution Gardens, a 50-acre park between the Vietnam Memorial and World War II Memorial, will undergo major upgrades including the restoration of the Lockkeeper's House, an exhibit center and landscaping.

Work at the Lincoln Memorial continues with a $69 million upgrade project that will include a new museum beneath the monument.

National Park Service spokesperson Mike Litterst said upgrades will also continue at the Jefferson Memorial and preparations for the Independence Day celebrations and the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington will continue.

The Trust for the National Mall hopes to have these projects completed by the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.