Unvaccinated individuals are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19, CDC says

Unvaccinated individuals are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control.

The study , based on data from the 43,127 cases in Los Angeles County from May 1 through July 25, was published by the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report. The study also found that those who are unvaccinated are almost five times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.

During this period, LA County's percentage of fully vaccinated adults jumped from 27% to 51%.

"These data remind us that if you are not yet vaccinated, you are among those highest at risk," CDC Cirector Rochelle Walensky said in a White House briefing Tuesday.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The Biden administration is hopeful that the authorization will encourage those who were skeptical about the safety of the vaccine to finally get the shot.

As of Tuesday, about 61% of Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine; 52% are fully vaccinated as cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise back to the levels of the earlier months of the pandemic due to the delta variant.

