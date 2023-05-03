Unpaid DC traffic tickets in the millions

Speed cameras in the district often catch people off guard, and then they’re slapped with a big fine in the mail. Depending on how fast they’re speeding or the traffic law they’re violating, the cost quickly adds up.

According to data FOX 5 obtained from the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, more than six million traffic tickets haven’t been paid since January 1st, 2000. How much is the total cost combined? About $1.3 billion.

FOX 5 spoke with people who said they aren’t even surprised.

"I just think habitual offenders are habitual offenders. I think speeding five miles per hour is more normal than it is so getting a ticket doesn’t mean you’re a bad driver," said Harold Cheatham, Virginia Resident. "It’s a money grab and I wish that they would do away with them."

"Maybe instead of implementing cameras, there should be police that are able to ticket and address the situation as is because a camera can only do so much," said Chris Ransom, D.C. Resident.

Statistics reveal more than 2,100 vehicles have at least 40 outstanding tickets and about 1,200 cars are linked to more than $20,000 dollars in fines over the past five years.

The worst offender is a Maryland vehicle with 339 outstanding tickets costing $186,000.

D.C. can’t revoke a person’s license even if they have a bunch of tickets and owe a lot of money. What officials can do is prevent a driver from being able to renew their tags. However, if someone has two or more unpaid tickets in 60 days – they could be booted or towed on D.C. streets, but there’s a long list with more than 38,000 vehicles eligible.

DMV residents tell FOX 5 it’s concerning that repeat offenders may be risky drivers who aren’t facing serious consequences for their actions, therefore creating dangerous situations on the road.

"If they’re not going to pay it, they shouldn’t be able to drive – they’re not going to care about the speed, they’re not going to care about the safety of people. I mean, obviously annoying when you get dinged, but if it’s just reckless driving, kind of messed up," said Ashley Hilburn, Maryland Resident.

According to the DC Department of Motor Vehicles, about 70% of tickets are paid year to year. That leaves 30% unpaid.