University of Virginia bomb threat prompts evacuation of two campus libraries

Two University of Virginia libraries were evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was reported on campus, university officials said.

What we know:

University Police received the threat at 10:49 a.m. and cleared the Shannon Library on McCormick Road. About 30 minutes later, officers also evacuated Clemons Library as a precaution.

Police are investigating and urging people to avoid the area. All other university operations are continuing as normal outside Shannon and Clemons.

No injuries have been reported.