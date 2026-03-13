University of Virginia bomb threat prompts evacuation of two campus libraries
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Two University of Virginia libraries were evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was reported on campus, university officials said.
What we know:
University Police received the threat at 10:49 a.m. and cleared the Shannon Library on McCormick Road. About 30 minutes later, officers also evacuated Clemons Library as a precaution.
Police are investigating and urging people to avoid the area. All other university operations are continuing as normal outside Shannon and Clemons.
No injuries have been reported.
The Source: Information in this article comes from UVA Police Division.