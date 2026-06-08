FCPS teacher held without bond after allegedly groping student

The Brief A Langley High School math teacher, Matthew Thorsen, is being held without bond after being charged in connection with an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student. Investigators say messages recovered from the student’s phone showed communications proposing further inappropriate conduct. The case comes amid heightened scrutiny of Fairfax County Public Schools following several recent employee-related criminal investigations.



A Langley High School math teacher is being held without bond after Fairfax County police say he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to newly released court documents.

The arrest comes just one week after an independent report cleared Fairfax County Public Schools of wrongdoing in a separate sexual misconduct case.

What we know:

Fairfax County police arrested 38-year-old Matthew Thorsen, a math teacher at Langley High School, following an investigation by the department’s Child Abuse Squad.

Fairfax County police say FCPS placed Thorsen on administrative leave after being notified of the allegations.

On Friday, a judge ordered that Thorsen be held without bond.

He is charged with using an electronic device to solicit a minor, soliciting a minor and two counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

The backstory:

According to court documents, Fairfax County police received a complaint last Wednesday involving a teacher and a student.

Investigators interviewed the student, who alleged that Thorsen had engaged in inappropriate contact.

Police also reviewed messages on the student’s phone that investigators say contained communications from Thorsen proposing additional inappropriate conduct.

Authorities say the alleged conduct occurred between August 2025 and June 3, 2026.

Big picture view:

The arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny of Fairfax County Public Schools following several recent criminal investigations involving school employees.

FCPS finance technician Stephanie Gale was charged last week with embezzling more than $40,000 in school system funds through the use of FCPS credit cards between 2023 and 2026.

Authorities also say Trevor Papavasiliou, a Chantilly High School resource officer, is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of woodworking tools.

Both Gale and Papavasiliou have been released from custody.

FOX 5 has reached out to Fairfax County Public Schools for comment and has not yet received a response.