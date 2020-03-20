University of Virginia deploying its own COVID-19 test

article

The University of Virginia health system has developed and deployed its own testing for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

UVA Health announced in a news release Thursday that it had begun testing on Wednesday.

The development comes as Virginia and the rest of the nation face a shortage of supplies that have limited who can get tested.

For now, UVA expects to have capacity for testing at its hospital and clinics, but the university said it's working to “ramp up to support broader community testing.”

