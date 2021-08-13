University of Maryland sued by family of freshman who died from adenovirus

The family of a University of Maryland freshman who died of adenovirus is now suing the school.

Olivia Paregol's family is asking for over $100 million.

They're accusing the school and two former officials of concealing Paregol's respiratory infection for more than two weeks.

The 18-year-old had Crohn's Disease and developed pneumonia as a complication of adenovirus in 2018. She died a week later.