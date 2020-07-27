University of Maryland students seeking to cancel leases at on-campus apartments told they can't

The company managing two university-associated apartment complexes won't allow students to cancel their leases, despite that option being offered to any other student living on campus as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The student renters seeking to cancel their leases live in South Campus Commons and The Courtyards at University of Maryland, properties on university-owned land, but owned by the Maryland Economic Development Corporation or MEDCO, a state entity.

The university gave students living in on-campus residence halls the option to cancel their housing agreements for the fall without penalty because of the pandemic. Most classes are being held online and many students are choosing to take the classes from home.

Yet Commons and Courtyards, managed by Capstone on Campus Management, say students remain financially responsible for their leases in the fall.

MEDCO says it is trying to assist students to find someone to take over their leases, but many students say that's nearly impossible because of the amount of students who don't want to live on campus during the pandemic.

"The fact that they're asking us to voluntarily accept getting COVID without giving us the chance to back out, it completely invalidates the lease," said student Julia Kane.

Hannah Aalemansour, a Courtyards resident, is seeking to cancel her lease.

"People who either they have their own health concerns or they can't afford it in this crisis are stuck paying a lease that they don't want. They don't have classes on campus and they'd probably be safer at home," Aalemansour said.

In a statement to FOX 5, the university says it is also assiting students re-lease their apartments.

MEDCO told FOX 5 it can't let every student out of their lease because of its own financial obligations.

"Given the University of Maryland’s recent decision to move to a predominantly on-line method of teaching for fall 2020, the management company for South Campus Commons and The Courtyards has received an increase in requests for lease cancellations. While MEDCO understands and appreciates the context of these requests, the manager is being consistent in practice and with the terms of the current leases by allowing students out of their lease if they find another eligible student to replace them. For students who have expressed interest in this, the manager continues to work to connect them with students who would be eligible and willing to take over their lease and will continue to do so to assist in mitigating the financial impact on them. MEDCO is unable to release all students due to our obligations to bond holders, vendors and other entities, as well as not being eligible for any of the federal relief programs currently available. While MEDCO understands some students may choose to depart from the community while continuing their studies, South Campus Commons and The Courtyards remain open and fully operational, continuing to support those who remain."

The student residents have begun an Instagram campaign and have gathered more than 1000 signatures on a Change.org petition calling for the apartment complexes to let them cancel their leases. Individual students can pay close $1000 a month for one of the apartments, many of which are shared.