University of Maryland staff member dies from complications due to COVID-19

A University of Maryland College Park staff member has died from complications due to COVID-19.

Luckmann Simon, a manager in Dining Services, passed away on Thursday, UMD President Dr. Wallace Loh announced in a news release.

Loh said Simon's last day on campus was March 23 and he did not have contact with or serve food to the remaining students on campus at that time.

Simon served the UMD community for nearly 30 years, which included 13 years as a manager.

"On behalf of the University, I offer our deepest condolences to his wife Marie Lourdes and to his entire family. And to those who knew and worked with Mr. Simon, may your memories of him bring you peace and strength," said Loh.

