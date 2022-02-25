University of Maryland loosens mask mandate in most indoor spaces

The University of Maryland updated its COVID-19 policies Friday, lifting its mask mandate in most indoor spaces.

The school released a notice via its website with the new changes. Masks will no longer be required in offices, dining halls, residence halls, or at athletic events.

However, in classrooms, shared lab spaces, and other instructional rooms, students will continue to be required to wear KN95 masks.

The University said that the measure remains in place "out of an abundance of caution, given the increased density over a prolonged period of time in many instructional settings."

Professors can continue to remove their masks while teaching, but they must stay six feet away from others. Masks will also continue to be required on all public transportation, including the school's shuttle buses.

"Our focus has been on the health and well-being of our entire campus community, and our plans have been coordinated with state and county health officials, with additional guidance provided by the University System of Maryland," the University's website states.

The new changes will go into effect for all faculty, staff, students, and visitors on Monday, Feb. 28.

