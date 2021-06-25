University of Maryland grad riding cross country for a cause

A University of Maryland graduate is riding across the country for a good cause.

Wil Armstrong, 22, is using the trip to raise money for ALS research.

The Rehoboth Beach, Delaware native – who graduated with an MS in finance – is also fulfilling a lifelong dream of crossing the nation on his bicycle.

The money Armstrong raises will be donated to the ALS foundation in memory of Armstrong’s good friend, Rodney Lapp.

Read more about Armstrong’s trip, or contribute to ALS research, here.

