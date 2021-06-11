Expand / Collapse search

Retired Navy pilot turning trash bins into opportunities for kids

By FOX 5 Digital Team and Ama Arthur-Asmah
Chantilly
Lucian Huff - a retired Navy pilot known locally as the Box-Top King - is looking for a hand as he tries to help out elementary students in his neighborhood.

CHANTILLY, Va. - When a retired Navy pilot in Chantilly found out his neighborhood elementary school was struggling for funding, he dedicated his time to solving the problem.

Lucian Acuff found the solution in trash bins – and he’s recycling to generate cash to help out the kids.

He’s hoping that some corporate sponsors and volunteers could help him keep the mission going.

If you want to help out, you can reach Acuff at lacuff5k@aol.com.