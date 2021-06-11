Retired Navy pilot turning trash bins into opportunities for kids

When a retired Navy pilot in Chantilly found out his neighborhood elementary school was struggling for funding, he dedicated his time to solving the problem.

READ MORE: Fairfax County ramps up security at popular nature park

Lucian Acuff found the solution in trash bins – and he’s recycling to generate cash to help out the kids.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

He’s hoping that some corporate sponsors and volunteers could help him keep the mission going.

Advertisement

If you want to help out, you can reach Acuff at lacuff5k@aol.com.