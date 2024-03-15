University of Maryland expected to provide update on suspension of fraternities, sororities

The University of Maryland is expected to give an update after it ordered fraternities and sororities on campus to suspend social and recruitment activities.

The suspension came after the school said they received multiple reports of unsafe activities.

A letter sent earlier this month from university officials to fraternity and sorority presidents informing them of the suspension did not describe the alleged misconduct as hazing but instead referred to "activities that have threatened the safety and well-being of members of the university community."

The suspension applies to all organizations affiliated with the College Park campus’ Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council, which represent 21 fraternities and 16 sororities, respectively.

READ MORE: University of Maryland suspends fraternities and sororities pending investigation

The letter says the suspension will be in place indefinitely while an investigation takes place.

Fraternities and sororities are barred from any contact with new or prospective members, and barred from hosting any events where alcohol is present, according to the letter.

Earlier this week, the affected Greek organizations filed a temporary restraining order against the university arguing they all are being unfairly punished for the actions of some. They are asking a judge to immediately allow reinstatement of all activities.