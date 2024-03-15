University of Maryland lifts suspension of fraternities, sororities

The University of Maryland announced Friday that they have lifted the temporary pause on Greek life's social and recruitment activities on campus.

The temporary suspension came after the school said they received multiple reports of unsafe activities.

A letter sent earlier this month from university officials to fraternity and sorority presidents informing them of the suspension did not describe the alleged misconduct as hazing but instead referred to "activities that have threatened the safety and well-being of members of the university community."

UMD said they concluded a review of allegations of hazing and harmful alcohol-related behaviors and activities related to fraternities and sororities. 32 Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association chapters have been cleared to return to normal activities.

Five chapters will continue to be investigated by the University, due to "evidence suggesting involvement in hazing or other incidents that threatened the health and safety of our campus community." Activities for those five chapters will continue to be suspended while the investigation continues, according to UMD.

The university also said that some individual students will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct for potential violations of the Code of Student Conduct.

"We recognize that temporarily pausing select activities has had an effect on our fraternity and sorority community, particularly new members. However, we chose a course of action that prioritized safety and prevention, with the aim of assessing the reports we had received and preventing a significant health and safety incident from occurring," said UMD representative Hafsa Siddiqi in a statement. "The assessment revealed areas of ongoing concern within chapters that we believe necessitate additional university actions, including establishing new reporting mechanisms for hazing, enhancing training and communication channels with fraternities and sororities, and creating a work group to build a culture of integrity and accountability."

The lifting of the suspension follows a temporary restraining order filed by the affected Greek organizations against the university, arguing that they were all being unfairly punished for the actions of some.