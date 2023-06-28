University of Maryland awarded nearly $40M to fund electric shuttle buses

The University of Maryland has been awarded a $39.9 million federal grant to help transition the UM-Shuttle fleet from diesel to electric, according to an announcement made by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration Tuesday.

The funds will be used to purchase 35 electric buses, charging stations, associated infrastructure renovations, and training for bus drivers and maintenance staff operating and servicing the buses.

UMD's grant, school officials said, was the largest received by a university in this round of funding.

"This grant award helps fulfill a key presidential priority - advancing our Climate Action Plan goal to become a Net Zero Carbon Neutral campus by 2025," said UMD President Darryll J. Pines in a statement. "I am elated by this award and deeply grateful to our friends in Congress and partners in the community and across the state who helped make it possible."

The money UMD will receive was awarded through the FY23 Low-No Grants Program, which will provide almost $1.7 billion for transit projects in 46 states and territories.

Featured article

WMATA announced Monday it's received a $104 million grant to help the transit authority buy 100 electric buses and convert the Lorton bus garage into a fully electric facility.

That project will also help support Metro's mission to achieve a 100% zero emissions bus fleet.

"Today’s announcement means more clean buses, less pollution, more jobs in manufacturing and maintenance, and better commutes for families across the country" U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.



