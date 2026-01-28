University of Maryland campus steam outage leaves limited heat and hot water

A steam outage at the University of Maryland is causing widespread heating issues for students, staff and faculty living and working on campus.

The outage has left nearly 150 buildings with limited heat and hot water.

The university is closed on Wednesday. Officials say they’ve identified the source of the problem and are working on repairs, but there’s still no timeline for full restoration.

University leaders say essential employees should check in with their supervisors, while instructors may hold classes as scheduled or shift to asynchronous virtual instruction. Dining halls are also experiencing issues because of the outage.

Residential students are being urged to watch for additional updates as crews work to repair the system. Officials also warn that even cleared sidewalks may remain icy, adding to the challenges brought on by the cold weather.

The cause of the outage has not yet been determined, but repairs are ongoing.

A full list of affected buildings has been posted online.

UMD posted the following statement to their webpage.

The University of Maryland is closed Wednesday, January 28, 2026 and experiencing a steam outage

Steam Outage

UMD has experienced a significant steam outage with reduced heat in many buildings and no hot water for showers and food preparation.

Facilities Management has identified the source of the problem and is working on solutions throughout the morning. Residential students will receive more guidance.

Weather-essential employees are encouraged to communicate with supervisors. Dining halls are affected by the outage; expect delays. Limit time outdoors and follow emergency guidance to stay warm. More information at umd.edu/weather.