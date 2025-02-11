Union Station shooting: Police release images of suspect

The Brief Suspect Identified : Detectives released images of a suspect linked to Monday’s homicide in Union Station's parking garage. Shooting Details : The incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. near the escalators on the upper level; the victim, a man, died at the scene. Investigation Ongoing : Authorities believe the shooter and victim knew each other; no weapons have been recovered.



Suspect images released

Detectives have released images of a person they have identified as a suspect in connection to Monday’s homicide in the parking garage of Union Station.

Incident details timeline

The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said Amtrak police officers were the first to respond to the gunshots. The shooting took place near the escalators leading to the parking garage on the station’s upper level.

The victim, a man, died at the scene. Smith said that detectives believe the shooter and victim appeared to know each other.

Ongoing investigation updates

Smith said detectives were reviewing video footage of the incident, which shows the two men entering a waiting area of the parking garage before the shooting occurred. The victim allegedly grabbed something from the shooter before the suspect opened fire.

Image 1 of 4

The suspect was believed to be wearing gray pants and light-colored shoes at the time of the shooting. Smith also noted that there were likely four people present in the glass-enclosed waiting area at the time of the shooting.

No weapons have been recovered. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.